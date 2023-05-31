City hosts Fourth Friday

The city of Siloam Springs, in conjunction with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs hosted the first Fourth Friday on May 26 at Memorial Park.

Fourth Friday is a monthly family-friendly event which begins at 4 p.m and lasts until 8:30 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, games and live music. The event is held every fourth Friday from May until October.

The first Fourth Friday had a theme of Americana where vendors and attendees were encouraged to display their patriotic flair. This month's musical guest was The Shannon Wurst Band and a Memorial Day ceremony featuring patriotic music was held before the concert.

"We couldn't have asked for a better kick off to the best summer ever," said Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Games of Giant Checkers and Connect Four were played at the back of the library and Ivy Dodson, a library staffer, painted faces on kids. Two bounce houses were also set up behind the vendors for kids to play in.

Vendors included the Benton County Republicans; Kathryn Blair Polymer Clay Jewelry; NWA Head Start and Century 21 Lyons and Associates. Dogwood Festival favorite Carsten Concessions showed up to serve funnel cakes, lemonades and more.

"The inaugural Fourth Friday was so much fun," said Lindsey Taylor, director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. The community really embraced this new event, and enjoyed the food, entertainment and shopping with their family and friends."

At 6:30 p.m. the Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

The ceremony began with the Honor Guard of American Legion Post 29 posting the colors (flags).

Elementary school student Dorothy Little then sang the National Anthem and Donna Schultz, a former opera singer in Tulsa, Okla,, sang "America the Beautiful."

Mayor Judy Nation issued a proclamation for Memorial Day next, followed by speeches from Jerry Cavness, the commander of American Legion Post 29; Ron Evans, commander of DAV Post 64; and Keith Schultz, commander of VFW Post 1674, on their thoughts on Memorial Day.

After the ceremony, The Shannon Wurst Band took to the stage at 7 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Future Fourth Fridays will include Bike Night on June 23; Art Fest on July 28; Dogwood Days of Summer on Aug. 25; Hometown Heroes on Sept. 22 and Monster Mash on Oct. 27, the website states.

"We are so grateful for the vendors, food trucks, the Shannon Wurst Band, Sam Duncan, Siloam Springs Public Library crew, and everyone who came out to celebrate the start of the summer in Siloam Springs," said Megan Whitworth, the communications manager for the city. "I am already looking forward to our June Fourth Friday."