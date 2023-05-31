Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recognizes staff, retirees

Submitted photo Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recently recognized its staff with end-of-the-year awards. Pictured (front from left), Tiffany Glass, Staff of the Year; LeAnn Rogers, Teacher of the Year; Becky Farris, Administrator of the Year; April Moore, Teacher of the Year; and Tashina Weaver, Staff of the Year; (back from left) Remington Rogers, Administrator of the Year; T.J. Thomas, Staff of the Year; Shawnda Benge, Administrator of the Year; and Cameron McLendon, Teacher of the Year.

