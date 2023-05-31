Manage Subscription
Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recognizes staff, retirees

by Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Rod Odle, business education teacher at Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools, was recently recognized for his retirement after 37 years of service.

Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recently recognized its Staff of the Year, Teachers of the Year and Administrators of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

Staff of the Year: Tiffany Glass, Tashina Weaver, T.J. Thomas.

Teacher of the Year: LeAnn Rogers, April Moore, Cameron McLendon.

Administrators of the Year: Shawnda Benge, Becky Farris, Remington Rogers.

Retirees were Sharron Simmons, 23 years, central office secterary, and Rod Odle, 37 years, business education teacher.

photo Submitted photo Sharron Simmons, central office secretary of Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools, was recently celebrated for her retirement after 23 years of service in the school district.
photo Submitted photo Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recently recognized its staff with end-of-the-year awards. Pictured (front from left), Tiffany Glass, Staff of the Year; LeAnn Rogers, Teacher of the Year; Becky Farris, Administrator of the Year; April Moore, Teacher of the Year; and Tashina Weaver, Staff of the Year; (back from left) Remington Rogers, Administrator of the Year; T.J. Thomas, Staff of the Year; Shawnda Benge, Administrator of the Year; and Cameron McLendon, Teacher of the Year.

Print Headline: Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recognizes staff, retirees

