Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recognizes staff, retirees

Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools recently recognized its Staff of the Year, Teachers of the Year and Administrators of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
Staff of the Year: Tiffany Glass, Tashina Weaver, T.J. Thomas.
Teacher of the Year: LeAnn Rogers, April Moore, Cameron McLendon.
Administrators of the Year: Shawnda Benge, Becky Farris, Remington Rogers.
Retirees were Sharron Simmons, 23 years, central office secterary, and Rod Odle, 37 years, business education teacher.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
