Community Christian Fellowship hosts community-wide women’s event with author Amy Hannon

by Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Author Amy Hannon will speak at Community Christian Fellowship's community-wide women's event at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at Community Christian Fellowship.

Community Christian Fellowship will host author and speaker Amy Hannon on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. for a community-wide women's event with a message on biblical hospitality.

Hannon has authored two books, hosted a daily cooking show on Northwest Arkansas' NBC affiliate and owned the kitchen boutique Euna Mae's. Hannon's love for Jesus and the table inspire many to embrace her Love Welcome Serve ™ message of biblical hospitality which she will present.

Tickets are $15 for an individual or $75 for a table of six and must be purchased at https://www.ccfsiloam.com/community-wide-womens-event/ by Sunday, June 4.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and Hannon will sell and sign books following the event.

Community Christian Fellowship hosts community-wide women's event with author Amy Hannon

