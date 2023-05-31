Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Iva Lee Blossom

Iva Lee "Soupie" Blossom "UGAM", 80, of Colcord, Okla., died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Quail Ridge Living Center.

She was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Colcord.

She was the daughter of Guy Bark and Annie Owens. She had worked as a CNA at the Jay hospital for several years and had also worked for Peterson Industries in Decatur. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting crawdads and wild onions. She also enjoyed singing and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cooking family meals at holidays. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnson Blossom; one brother, Isaac Foreman; and two sisters, Lydia Foreman and Ella Mae Snell.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Bark and Arlie Reed, both of Colcord; three daughters, Ima Jones of Colcord, Eva Little of Tahlequah, Okla., and Arlene Rutherford of Siloam Springs; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, along with many other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. Burial will be conducted at the Clouds Creek Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

Clifford Dee Ford

Clifford Dee Ford, loving husband and father, age 77, left this world on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Rogers, AR. His memorial service will take place on Wednesday, May 31, at 10 AM in Siloam Springs, AR at Wasson Funeral Home. Clifford was born in Cherokee City, AR, grew up in the Jay and Grove, OK area, and graduated high school at the age of 16 in Colcord, OK.

He is survived by his wife Judy Marie (English) Ford of Rogers, AR; daughter Julia Rice-Howard and husband Patrick of Camden, AR; son Craig Ford of Rogers, AR: and grandchildren Erika Curiel, husband Johnny, and great-grandson Henry of Cave Springs, AR; Lillie Haddock of Melbourne, Australia; and Benjamin Haddock of Fayetteville, AR. Clifford was the son of the Denver Elroy Ford and Ethel Carrie (Tucker) Ford. He was one of eight children: the late Earl Ford, Junior Ford, Francis Bond, the late Mary Ford, James Ford, Linda Waeltz, and Naomi Mayhew.

Clifford served our country in the Army during the Vietnam war (rank SP5 and stationed in Seoul, Korea), worked for Peterson Industries for 39 years as a plant engineer and manager, and lived a quiet life in Siloam Springs, AR for 38 years, and later Lowell, AR, and Rogers, AR. He was a humble, fair, and honest man. He was also very direct, hard-working, and tough as nails. He loved playing checkers especially with his brother James, working crossword puzzles, watching reruns of old TV shows, and he was an avid Blackjack player. He also loved watching football, the Hogs and the Dallas Cowboys were his teams, and although he did not play golf, he would often be found watching it on TV. He always looked out for his family, opened his home to family members in need, and would make sure that his relatives would have a good Christmas. He was steady and strong, and he left a legacy of faithfulness and integrity for his family to follow.

A visitation was held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the veterans association.

Earl Walter Fowler

Earl Walter Fowler, 92, of Kansas, Okla., died May 22, 2023.

He was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Claremore, Okla., to Ray and Edna (Anderson) Fowler.

He was an Army and Navy veteran during the Korean war.

He married Alice Shelman, and together they had eight children. He was the owner/operator of Fowler's Wrecker Service for more than 50 years before his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents, Ray and Edna Fowler; son, Daniel Fowler; sister, Darline Smith; brother, Marion Fowler; and grandson, Joshua Baird.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Mike) Wetzel, of Lincoln, Ark., and grandson, David Baird, also of Lincoln, Ark.; sons, Gary (April) Fowler, of Tulsa, Okla., Randy Fowler, of Kansas, Okla., Bob (Brenda) Fowler, of Tahlequah, Okla., Mike Fowler, of Grove, Okla., Louis Fowler, of Texas, Jerry (Rocky) Fowler, of Flint, Okla.; two brothers, Ken Fowler, of Richmond, Calif., and Doug Fowler, of Claremore, Okla.; 20 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Friday, May, 26, 2023 at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial took place at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla., after the funeral.

David Henry Massie

David Henry Massie, 92, of Springdale, Ark., died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

He was born on May 14, 1931, in Mountain Crest, Ark., to Frank Massie and Sarah Jane (Stufflebean) Massie.

He married Virginia Bumgarner on Nov. 22, 1957.

He worked for 10 years for Hegan Can and then went to work at the Springdale Post Office and retired after 30 years. He also did income taxes for many years. He proudly served in the United States Army, the Army Reserves and the National Guard.

He was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Springdale, the American Legion, the VFW and the Lions Club. He owned many different rental properties and enjoyed working at many different projects. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a brother, Wayne Massie; and a sister Virginia Stokenberry.

He is survived by his son, John Massie; daughters, Carol Massie and Marilyn Weilenman and husband James; a brother-in-law, whom David raised from the age of 13, Bob Bumgarner and wife Pauline; and another brother-in-law, Raymond Bumgarner; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Backstom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Springdale. Funeral services will be held at the Faith Assembly of God in Springdale at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Assembly of God In Springdale.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Springdale has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Lindell Harold Wright

Lindell Harold Wright, 93, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 27, 2023, in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born July 28, 1929, to Osby Auburn Wright and Fannie Wright in Paris, Ark.

He married Berniece Dixon on Dec. 25, 1947, in Paris, Ark.

He enjoyed woodworking and working on his vehicles. His greatest joy was his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Berniece Wright, his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

He is survived by his children, Lynn Townsend of Siloam Springs, Ark., Mona Harris and husband Joe of Rogers, Ark., Diane Lau of Tulsa, Okla., and David Wright and wife Melene of Oklahoma City, Okla.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

