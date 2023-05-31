LETTER: Allen fails to address concerns

Allen fails to address concerns

At the recent City Board of Directors meeting, Director David Allen finally gave his constituents the courtesy of an answer to the questions surrounding the sudden termination of Philip Patterson. His vision for our city appeared well thought out and well stated, but his answers still failed to address the multiple concerns.

How did Mr. Patterson fail to embody that vision?

Why was there no prior in-depth board discussion of his alleged shortcomings, given the serious nature and significant costs of firing an effective employee "without cause?"

If the reasons for his termination were so compelling, why was there not unanimous agreement on the Board?

Why were normal personnel management procedures not followed in which an employee is given a chance to correct any alleged shortcomings?

"Conservative values" have been brought up. What conservative values did he offend?

We elect our city directors to represent us and make decisions on our behalf. It would be impractical and inappropriate for the citizens to be privy to every decision the directors make. However, when we have a well-managed city and when something as disruptive as this incident occurs, the citizens have to wonder, "What's going on?"

The sudden and seemingly capricious firing of Phillip Patterson simply makes no sense to me. Mr. Allen's response was not particularly enlightening in that regard.

George Benjamin, M.D.

Siloam Springs