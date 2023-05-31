Senior center menu for June

6/1/ thru 6/2
TH – Roast beef w/gravy, new potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, poke cake
F – Chicken Cordon Bleu, scalloped potatoes, spinach, fruit cup
6/5/thru 6/9
M – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, stewed tomatoes, Texas toast, cookie
T – Frito chili pie, chuckwagon corn, garden salad/ranch dressing, orange Zephyr whip
W – Honey mustard chicken breast, green beans, coleslaw, roll, fruit cobbler
TH – Pork roast w/gravy, Au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies, cornbread
F – Philly chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, 3 bean salad, Ambrosia cup
6/12 thru 6/16
M – Egg & sausage casserole, hashbrowns, biscuit w/jelly, mixed berry cup
T – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches
W – Ranch pork chop, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean veggies, apple crisp, bread
TH – Turkey club sandwich, lettuce & tomato, macaroni salad, dill pickle spear, fresh fruit, Oreo parfait
F – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, roll, icecream
6/19 thru 6/23
M – Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, salsa w/chips, melon medley
T – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, fresh strawberries & grapes
W – Beef pepper steak, potatoes w/gravy, Normandy veggies, roll
TH – Chicken jambalaya, dirty rice, pinto beans, cornbread, fruit deluxe
F – Pulled pork au jus, potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, blushing pears
6/26 thru 6/30
M – Cheeseburger, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, tater tots, baked beans, cookie
T – Creamy chicken pasta salad, broccoli salad, crackers, orange
W – Beer battered cod, black eyed peas, seasoned corn, hushpuppies
TH – Manicotti w/meat sauce, squash medley, herbed green beans, French bread
F – Hawaiian pork chop, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, mandarin oranges