Senior center menu for June

by Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

6/1/ thru 6/2

TH – Roast beef w/gravy, new potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, poke cake

F – Chicken Cordon Bleu, scalloped potatoes, spinach, fruit cup

6/5/thru 6/9

M – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, stewed tomatoes, Texas toast, cookie

T – Frito chili pie, chuckwagon corn, garden salad/ranch dressing, orange Zephyr whip

W – Honey mustard chicken breast, green beans, coleslaw, roll, fruit cobbler

TH – Pork roast w/gravy, Au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies, cornbread

F – Philly chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, 3 bean salad, Ambrosia cup

6/12 thru 6/16

M – Egg & sausage casserole, hashbrowns, biscuit w/jelly, mixed berry cup

T – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches

W – Ranch pork chop, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean veggies, apple crisp, bread

TH – Turkey club sandwich, lettuce & tomato, macaroni salad, dill pickle spear, fresh fruit, Oreo parfait

F – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, roll, icecream

6/19 thru 6/23

M – Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, salsa w/chips, melon medley

T – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, fresh strawberries & grapes

W – Beef pepper steak, potatoes w/gravy, Normandy veggies, roll

TH – Chicken jambalaya, dirty rice, pinto beans, cornbread, fruit deluxe

F – Pulled pork au jus, potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, blushing pears

6/26 thru 6/30

M – Cheeseburger, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, tater tots, baked beans, cookie

T – Creamy chicken pasta salad, broccoli salad, crackers, orange

W – Beer battered cod, black eyed peas, seasoned corn, hushpuppies

TH – Manicotti w/meat sauce, squash medley, herbed green beans, French bread

F – Hawaiian pork chop, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, mandarin oranges

