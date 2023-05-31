VFW Post 1674 to maintain flower bed at Patriot Park

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

VFW Post 1674 members (from left) Jordan Farmer, Frank Lee, Ken Leach and Don Welch pose in front of the flower bed at Patriot Park after planting new flowers. The VFW took over maintenance of the flower bed and flags at Patriot Park from the city, Leach said. The city previously maintained the flower bed and flags and will still continue to mow the grass at Patriot Park, Leach said.

