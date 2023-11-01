Arrests and citations

Oct. 23

Jiji Hesa, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battery - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Joe Matthew Scallorn, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kyle Joseph Reyes, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosa Angelica Avalaos, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Peyton Michael Williamson, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 24

Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 27, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassment.

Cody Preston Sizemore, 43, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child; possession or use of child sexual abuse material; sexual indecency with a child.

Tyrel Webb Gray, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

James Christopher Turner, 52, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

James Keith Emerson, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Allen Monroe Ervin, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Oct. 25

Allen Dean Hastings, 64, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening first degree; threatening a fire or bombing.

Oct. 26

Conner Thomas-Lee Beals, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; unlawful use and transport of medical marijuana.

Candace Starr Matherne, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 27

Dylan Lee Peyton, 26, arrested in connection with unlawful distribution of sexual images.

Kilion Anderson, 28, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; additional penalties -- ignition interlock device.