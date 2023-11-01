First-place poetry

Submitted photo

John Brown student Gabriela Arosemena was the first-place winner in the Siloam Springs Writers Guild's 2023 Roy Chesney Poetry Contest. Arosemena, who is originally from Panama City, Panama, won a cash prize of $500. Also pictured are Jane Weathers, chief coordinator of the Writer's Guild; Gene Linzey, Writer's Guild president; and Seth Sears, director of Walton International Scholarship Program at John Brown University.

Submitted photo John Brown student Gabriela Arosemena was the first place winner in the Siloam Springs Writers Guild's 2023 Roy Chesney Poetry Contest. Arosemena, who is originally from Panama City, Panama, won a cash prize of $500. Also pictured (back, left) are Jane Weathers, chief coordinator of SSWG; Gene Linzey, SSWG president and Seth Sears, director of Walton International Scholarship Program at John Brown University.