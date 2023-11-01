JBU to honor Muscogee artists, public art ‘Cvfeknicetv Collection’

JBU will host an event on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. to celebrate "The Cvfeknicetv Collection," a public art project of the Muscogee Nation Department of Health installed at Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare in Tulsa, Okla.

Recognizing there is "healing through art," this collection showcases the diverse works of Muscogee artists from across the country and is anchored by a large mural created by Bobby C. Martin, JBU professor of art and Muscogee citizen.

The celebration, featuring addresses by Principal Chief David Hill, of the Muscogee Nation, Second Chief Del Beaver, JBU President Chip Pollard, and Martin will be held in Simmons Great Hall on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. The event is free and open to the public.

Martin's 80-foot-long, 26-panel installation, located in the entry lobby of Council Oak, relates the history of the Council Oak Tree -- a surviving tree in Tulsa that marks not only the re-establishment of the Muscogee people in Oklahoma (then Indian Territory) after forced removal but also the founding of Tulsa itself and encompasses the history of the tribe and of Oklahoma to the present day.

"I am honored to be asked by President Pollard to do a presentation about the largest art project I've ever gotten to work on, and doubly honored that my tribal leaders have accepted our invitation to attend and speak at the celebration," said Martin. "This is exciting for me to be able to welcome our Muscogee Nation leadership to the JBU campus for the first time."