JBU’s Creciendo Juntos receives Tyson grant

John Brown University's Creciendo Juntos program received a grant from Tyson Foods totaling up to $20,000.

Creciendo Juntos, Spanish for "Growing Together," empowers Latino students living in the U.S. to flourish in higher education through a supportive community focused on mentorship, education and service, according to a press release from the university.

This investment will allow Creciendo Juntos to help over 75 students attend workshops, host community events such as Loteria Night and the Hispanic Heritage Festival, and cover the cost of book vouchers, the press release says.

"We are grateful to partner with Tyson as we look to positively impact the lives of our students and our community," said Marcos Gutierrez Angulo, Creciendo Juntos program director. "Tyson's partnership will create both immediate and long-term impact, and we look forward to seeing students transformed as a result."

Additionally, Gutierrez said he hopes this investment from Tyson Foods will improve college enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide this investment in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and to assist in improving the lives of our neighbors," said Tim Grailer, senior director of social impact, Tyson Foods. "We take seriously the responsibility we have as a community member to help scale the good work being done by our nonprofit partners."

Visit www.jbu.edu/student-life/creciendo-juntos/ for more information on Creciendo Juntos.