Kansas falls to Victory Christian

The Kansas (Okla.) football team fell to 7-2 overall with a 30-14 loss to Victory Christian on Friday at Dee Neel Stadium/Jon Hanna Field.

The Comets trailed 8-7 at halftime and 16-14 going into the fourth quarter. Victory Christian, which is ranked No. 3 in Oklahoma Class 2A, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

"Victory is a great team and we played their tails off," said Kansas coach Warren Kirk. "They're ranked third in the state and were a semifinal team last year. We had opportunities to take the lead. I'm proud of our team and expect us to answer the call this week."

The Comets scored first with Irish Ivey running for a one-yard touchdown.

Victory came back with two scores, and a pair of two-point conversions to go up 16-7. The first score was in the first quarter and the second in the third quarter.

The Comets pulled within 16-14 in the third after a 50-yard touchdown pass from Seneca Steele to Scrappy Glass.

The Conquerors scored two fourth quarter touchdowns. The Conquerors (8-1, 6-0 2A-7) will play Kiefer (9-0, 6-0) this week for the league title, while Kansas will finish third in the league.

Glass finished with 86 rushing yards on six carries and three receptions for 64 yards. Steele rushed 10 times for 62 yards, while completing 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards.

Kansas plays at Westville on Friday.

Colcord 58, Hulbert 13

The Hornets clinched at least a share of the District A-7 championship with a win over Hulbert last week.

Colcord can win its second straight conference title outright with a win this week at Afton.

Wesleyan Christian 49, Watts 0

The Engineers fell to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in Distict C-3 with the loss last week to Wesleyan Christian.

Watts closes out the regular season at Wilson-Henryetta (8-1, 6-0) this week.

Oaks 66, Bluejacket 28

The Warriors rushed 52 times for 583 yards and nine touchdowns in the win over Bluejacket.

Jakeb Walker had 22 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while Malakye Hawley had 25 rushes for 265 yards and five touchdowns for the Warriors (3-6, 2-4).

Oaks wraps up the season Friday at Copan.

