Kiwanis inducts first new member of fiscal year

Kiwanis Club members Reid Carroll (left) and Robin Daugherty poses with a tub of candy during the Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Simmons Great Hall. The Kiwanis Club will donate the candy to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County for its annual Halloween event.

Kiwanis Membership-Chair Dennis Bergthold (from left) poses with Judy Nation, Bobby Reed and President-Elect Dan Siemens during the meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Simmons Great Hall. Reed is the first member to join the club for Fiscal Year 2023-24.