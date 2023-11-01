Monsters mashing on Friday

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Holly Wiles of Holly Danielle Photography displayed her "Ghostbusters" love at Fourth Friday on Friday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Park.

Holly Wiles of Holly Danielle Photography displayed her "Ghostbusters" love at Fourth Friday on Friday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Miss Arkansas Cori Keller made her appearance at Fourth Friday on Oct. 27, at Memorial Park. At Fourth Friday, Keller met with attendees, handed out candy to kids and introduced the evening's band Nighttrain.

Miss Arkansas Cori Keller made an appearance at Fourth Friday on Oct. 27 at Memorial Park. At Fourth Friday, Keller met with attendees, handed out candy to kids and introduced the evening's band Nighttrain.

Craving her eight seconds Lindsey Taylor donned a bull riding costume for Fourth Friday on Oct. 27 at Memorial Park.

Myles Maxwell struts his stuff at Fourth Friday on Oct. 27 at Memorial Park.

People visit vendor booths at the last Fourth Friday of the year on Oct. 27 at Memorial Park. In keeping with the Halloween festivities, this Fourth Friday's theme was "Monster Mash."

Lisa Donthit (left) poses with her daughter Bailey the "Crazy Cat Lady" at Fourth Friday on Friday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Park. The Donthits were two of many attendees who appeared in costume for the event.

Miss Arkansas Cori Keller (right) leads the costume parade at Fourth Friday on Oct. 27 at Memorial Park. The costume parade was one of the activities for the final Fourth Friday of the year.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Miss Arkansas Cori Keller (right) introduces the evening's band Nighttrain at Fourth Friday, on Oct. 27 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater as Lindsey Taylor looks on.

The band Nighttrain gets ready to rock at the final Fourth Friday of the year on Oct. 27 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

