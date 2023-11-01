Republican women donate to Sager Classical Academy

Photo submitted

Sager Classical Academy staff members Kristin Stewart (left) and Christine Norvell pose with Sager Classical Academy students Maddie Castro, Hadassah Thurstenson, Maggie Thurstenson, Cameron Boehmer and David Ellcey, as well as Siloam Springs Republican Women Caroline Geer and Becky Eyeberg, on Monday, Oct. 23, when the Republican Women donated Constitution pamphlets to a few students.

