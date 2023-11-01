SkasdiCon returns Nov. 4

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation is once again celebrating Native perspective and influence on the comic con scene with the return of SkasdiCon.

The family-friendly event will take place on Nov. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. at Northeastern State University in the University Center Ballroom at 612 N. Grand Ave. The event is free to attendees 18 and younger, students with a school I.D. and those dressed in cosplay costumes. General admission is $5.

More than 40 Indigenous artists will be sharing their work alongside Native pop culture panels, film screenings and a cosplay competition. This year, the competition categories have been expanded to also include a youth division.

"SkasdiCon Vol. II is shaping up to be an incredible event. We were blown away by the reception of this event last year, and we've worked hard to expand our panels, special guests list, entertainment and activities," said Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. "We hope the public joins us for an exciting day with talented artists and vendors who are eager to share their passion and love for both Native culture and pop culture alike."

The word "skasdi" is Cherokee slang. It's a playful word that represents pride, impressiveness, awesomeness, fierceness or feistiness, which can all describe many comic book and video game characters represented by artists and cosplayers that participate at comic cons.

Guests can expect appearances from special guests such as Jhane Myers and Kaniehtiio Horn. Myers is most known for her many productions, including "Prey," "1883," "Magnificent Seven" and more. Horn has also spent time in the film industry in her recent role of Deer Lady in "Reservation Dogs" and her role in "Letterkenny," for which she was awarded a Canadian Screen Award.

Guests can also expect an appearance from special guest Jana Schmieding. Schmieding is known for her breakout role as "Reagan" on Peacock's "Rutherford Falls." Schmieding frequents on FX's "Reservation Dogs" and voices Zelda Fox on Fox's animated sitcom "The Great North."

Visit https://skasdicon.com/ for more information, including a full event schedule, cosplay rules and regulations, and a list of participating artists, creators and cosplay judges.