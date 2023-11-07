Leila Devor-Willis





Leila Berniece Devor-Willis, 90, of Siloam Springs died Nov. 6, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville. She was born April 10, 1933, in East Peoria, Ill., to J.W. and Edna Lois (McDaniel) Hufford.

Leila married Gene Devor on Oct. 28, 1951. Together they were the resident managers of Arkansas Baptist Assembly, now known as Camp Siloam. Gene passed away in January 1986. Leila was remarried April 26, 1991, to Alex Willis. Alex passed away Feb. 28, 2013. Over the years, Leila was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Devor; second husband, Alex Willis; sister, Opal Pelz; and four brothers, William, Jack, Louis and Earl Hufford.

Leila is survived by her son, Terry Devor and wife Shari of Siloam Springs; a daughter, Brenda Comer and husband Kenneth of Yellville; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 Highway 412, Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

