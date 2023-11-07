ON TAP

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(Exhibition)

JBU men at Baylor^11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell, Okla.^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell, Okla.^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men at Evangel (Mo.)^6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.

Women's Finals^TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.

at Southwestern Assemblies of God

Semifinals^TBA

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic

JBU women vs. Evangel (Mo.)^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs

Kansas at Pawhuska^7 p.m.

Oklahoma Class A playoffs

Pocola at Colcord^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at eStem^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Spring at Fayetteville^3:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic

JBU women vs. Bellevue (Neb.)^Noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.

at Southwestern Assemblies of God

Finals^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^10 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^11:15 a.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Classic Maroon Region

at Panther Activity Center

Van Buren vs. Huntsville^4:30 p.m.

at Panther Den

Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla.^4:30 p.m.

India Lewis Classic India Region

at Panther Activity Center

Siloam Springs vs. Lincoln^7 p.m.

at Panther Den

Springdale George vs. Rogers^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Classic Maroon Region

at Panther Activity Center

Van Buren vs. Huntsville^5:45 p.m.

at Panther Den

Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla.^5:45 p.m.

India Lewis Classic India Region

at Panther Activity Center

Siloam Springs vs. Lincoln^8:15 p.m.

at Panther Den

Springdale George vs. Rogers^8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove^7:30 p.m.

