ON TAP
Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(Exhibition)
JBU men at Baylor^11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell, Okla.^4 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell, Okla.^5 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU men at Evangel (Mo.)^6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.
Women's Finals^TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.
at Southwestern Assemblies of God
Semifinals^TBA
Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic
JBU women vs. Evangel (Mo.)^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs
Kansas at Pawhuska^7 p.m.
Oklahoma Class A playoffs
Pocola at Colcord^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at eStem^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Spring at Fayetteville^3:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic
JBU women vs. Bellevue (Neb.)^Noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.
at Southwestern Assemblies of God
Finals^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^10 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^11:15 a.m.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Classic Maroon Region
at Panther Activity Center
Van Buren vs. Huntsville^4:30 p.m.
at Panther Den
Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla.^4:30 p.m.
India Lewis Classic India Region
at Panther Activity Center
Siloam Springs vs. Lincoln^7 p.m.
at Panther Den
Springdale George vs. Rogers^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Classic Maroon Region
at Panther Activity Center
Van Buren vs. Huntsville^5:45 p.m.
at Panther Den
Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla.^5:45 p.m.
India Lewis Classic India Region
at Panther Activity Center
Siloam Springs vs. Lincoln^8:15 p.m.
at Panther Den
Springdale George vs. Rogers^8:15 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove^7:30 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.