Arrests and Citations

Oct. 30

Darrell Wayne Mahler, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jon Christopher Wardlow, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 31

Bradley Dalton Weeks, 26, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child; possession or use of child sexual abuse material; sexual indecency of a child.

Samuel Paul Haag, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Jeremy Darius Smith, 44, arrested in connection with warrant.

Jacob Mark Charle Scism, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Chloe Denise Towery, 18, arrested in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; disorderly conduct; terroristic threatening; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; assault - third degree x2.

Nov. 1

Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Trevor J Woodcock, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Melanie Ray Turner, 48, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

Traci Lynn Robichaud, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 2

Mary Elizabeth Martin, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Taylor David Mouse, 27, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Nov. 3

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with harassing communications.

Justin Ray Tramel, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jeffery Wade Jackson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree; assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury x3.

Nov. 4

Ashley Joyce Ann Holmes, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Joe David Davis, 38, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.

Chantel Kashea Murphy, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Chastity Scaible Rhayane Hass, 24, arrested in connection with assault -- third degree.

Robert Ryan Schwarz, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; speeding more than 15 miles an hour over the limit.

Nov. 5

Juan Can Cuc, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; terroristic threatening; aggravated assault.

Dawnell Tashawn Vann, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Matthew Jordan Murray, 28 arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Alejandro Paau Saquil, 22, arrested in connection with no driver's license; driving or boating while intoxicated.