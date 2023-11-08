Boys and Girls Club hold drive-through event

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jess Barber "Mario"(left) and Shelby Lovney "Snow White" collect canned goods at the entrance of the Spooky Spectacular on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. Each attendee was asked to bring one canned good to enter the Spooky Spectacular. Canned goods would be donated to the Manna Center.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cars wait for goody bags at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County's Spooky Spectacular on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Spooky Spectacular had a costume contest and offered goody bags, candy donated by the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club, pizza from Dominos and pumpkins. According to Stephen Johnston, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, they ran out of pumpkins and pizza early on.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Spiderman (Braxton Oosterman) waits to be judged at the costume contest of the Spooky Spectacular on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. Braxton and his brother Stephen Oosterman both dressed as Spiderman for the event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Steven Oosterman does his own take on Spiderman during the costume contest of the Spooky Spectacular on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. Steven's brother Braxton also dressed as Spiderman for the contest.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cohen Tool shows that he can be all that he can be during the Spooky Spectacular on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. Tool was one of several kids who took part in the costume contest.

