Denim and Diamonds raises money for nonprofits helping kids





Healing by Horseback held Denim and Diamonds on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Serenity Barns, located at 90690 Bruce Rutherford Drive in Siloam Springs.

Denim and Diamonds was a fundraiser that supports Healing by Horses' programs, said founder Alyssa Pitts. Programs offered include occupational, physical and speech therapies for children involving horses, called hippotherapy, Pitts said.

At press time, the total raised by Healing for Horses was not available.

The fundraiser held a silent auction, had food and beverage vendors, and offered line dancing lessons from Stephanie Tippey of Muddy Boots Line Dancing.

Pitts said one of the things she hoped for Denim and Diamonds to accomplish was to get the word out about Healing by Horseback.

"We are just happy if people learn who we are and learn about what we do because we think it's an awesome service," Pitts said.

Attendees numbered between 80-100 ladies who danced and bid on the items.

"I think this is such a wonderful organization for all the work they do, and the help that they give," said Cammi Hevener, one of the attendees.

Pitts had been around horses most of her life, and she has made it her goal to make hippotherapy available to children in Northwest Arkansas, according to Healing by Horseback's website.

Horses create a three-dimensional movement that, combined with the dynamic environment, leads to a functional change, the website states.

When the horse's movement is transferred to the patient through hippotherapy, it produces a combination of sensory, motor and neurological input used to treat a wide variety of diagnoses, the website states.

"My son, Nick, was one of Alice's first clients at the clinic," said Lauren Goedereis, an attendee of Denim and Diamonds. "He's graduated since, and I wanted to support how much [Alice has] grown and her heart for children. She's just a really great asset to our community."

Tippey said Denim and Diamonds was a great event and the money went to a good cause.

"Women supporting women," Tippey said. "And I'm here to dance and show them a good time."



