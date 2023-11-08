Golden Eagles’ Walter earns SAC Player of the Year

John Brown University senior Lauren Walter returned to the All-Conference first team and was selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference's Player of the Year, while junior Renny Buchanan earned a Defensive Player of the Year distinction, and seven other Golden Eagles were named to the first team as the All-Sooner Athletic teams were announced on Saturday (Nov. 4) afternoon by the conference office.

Walter, a four-time first-team selection, collects her first-ever Player of the Year. She was also named to the honorable mention All-America list after her junior campaign.

The Golden Eagles ran through the SAC table, posting an undefeated 8-0-1 mark while outscoring opponents by a dominant 33-2 margin. The regular season title was the seventh in program history.

Walter finished the regular season posting 14 goals and a career-high 13 assists, nearly doubling her previous single-season best mark of seven helpers, to finish with a team-leading 41 points. While also leading the squad in shots, shots on goal and game-winning goals with five, Walter netted a pair of hat tricks versus Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Central Christian (Kan.), finishing the season with three multi-goal games. Four times she finished with at least five points in a single match and scored in nine of John Brown's 17 matches.

After the loss of Aubrey Mendez '23, Buchanan has filled the role by backstopping the defensive line allowing just 14 goals in 17 matches, an average of 0.82 per night. The John Brown defense has allowed just 104 shot attempts this season – just over six attempts per game – while racking up 11 clean sheets. Buchanan paced all Golden Eagles with 1,431 minutes on the pitch, starting all 17 matches, going the full 90 minutes 12 times.

Freshman Julia Lambert finished as the runner up in the league's Freshman of the Year race, but provided the Golden Eagle offense with five goals and 10 assists (20 points), as she scored in her first two collegiate appearances. Lambert dished out a pair of assists two – against Central Christian (Kan.) and Southwestern A.G. (Texas) – and struck for her lone game-winner of the season in the same match against SAGU, capping off a four-point outing. She posted at least one assist in seven of her 15 games played and finished second on the squad with 43 shot attempts, averaging nearly three attempts per night.

Making the most of an expanded role on the squad this season, Rachael Stone pieced together a career season by more than tripling her junior season output of three goals by scoring 10 goals – second-most on the squad – that accompanied three assists (23 points). Incredibly accurate, Stone scored on one-third of her attempts this season, and over 60 percent of shots that were on target. Aside from her hat trick in John Brown's 7-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State, Stone added two other braces, including a pair of strikes at No. 8 Central Methodist (Mo.), and later versus Central Christian (Kan.). She also landed the game-winner in a 5-0 win over Wayland Baptist (Texas).

Aubrey Winter also enjoyed the opposite of a sophomore slump by posting a career-year with eight goals and seven assists (23 points) nearly doubling her output a season ago. Appearing in all 17 matches, she was timely, netting three game-winners – including a pivotal last-second goal against No. 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). Although she didn't score the game-winner, Winter's best performance came in a huge matchup at No. 25 Science & Arts (Okla.), where she notched her first-career hat trick in JBU's 4-2 road victory, key in ensuring John Brown home field advantage throughout the Sooner Athletic tournament.

For a second-consecutive season, junior Elise Bosma was named to the first team. Including a massive game-winning goal at No. 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan in the dying moments to cap off a two-goal brace, she scored a career-high eight goals and racked up 22 points. Bosma also scored a pair of goals in the season-opening domination of Evangel (Mo.) and dished out an assist in six different matches.

Seniors Aniyah Gibbs and Emily Dobbins were also named first-team selections, including a first-career nomination for Dobbins, while Gibbs returned after a year's absence. The duo patrolled the defensive end for the Golden Eagles to the tune of allowing just 14 goals in 17 contests, keeping the goals-against average well below 1.00 per night. Gibbs averaged over 60 minutes on the pitch in the 14 matches played.

With the help of Buchanan and Gibbs, Dobbins finished the regular season with a 7-0-1 record after the season-ending injuries to Chloe Griffin and Regan Riley. Dobbins boasted an .875 save percentage and was between the sticks for seven of John Brown's 11 clean sheets on the season. She only allowed three goals on 24 opponent chances on goal, finishing with 21 saves, an average of 2.1 per game.