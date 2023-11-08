Golden Eagles women’s soccer routs Southwestern Christian

The John Brown women's soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

Julia Lambert had three goals and an assist, while Gifte Pavatt scored two goals in the win. Lauren Walter and Aubrey Winter eacd had two assists.

Lambert scored two goals in the first half, with assists coming from Olivia FIsh and Walter, as JBU took a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles then went up 3-0 in the second half on a goal by Pavatt, which was assisted by Walter and Aubrey Winter.

Pavatt scored her second goal for a 4-0 lead with assists coming from Lambert and Winter.

Lambert scored her third goal for a 5-0 lead with Grace Bishop assisting on the play.

Emily Dobbins recorded one save in goal for the Golden Eagles.

John Brown, the regular season champions of the SAC, was scheduled to host Mid-America Christian on Tuesday in the SAC quarterfinals. Results were not available at presstime.

If JBU advances, the finals are Friday at Alumni Field in Siloam Springs. Start times have not yet been announced as of presstime.