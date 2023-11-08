Homeyer speaks at Republican Women

Photo submitted Ashley Weaver (left), the second vice president for the Siloam Springs Republican Women, poses with Vice President Becky Eyberg; President Carolyn Geer; Justice of the Peace Ron Homeyer; Secretary Laura Olsen; and Treasurer Faith Berry for a photo at a meeting of the Siloam Springs Republican Women on Oct. 16. Homeyer was the guest speaker at the event.

