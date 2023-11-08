JBU men rally to beat Central Baptist

John Brown outscored Central Baptist 45-27 in the second half and the Golden Eagles men's basketball team rallied for an 81-74 victory Saturday inside Bill George Arena.

JBU (2-0) trailed 47-36 at halftime in its second game of the season, but the Golden Eagles hit 6 of 11 from behind the 3-point line in the second half and 15 of 21 free throws to help rally.

Overall, JBU hit 25 of 59 shots and 7 of 20 from behind the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles sank 24 of 31 free throws.

Drew Miller led JBU with 18 points and seven rebounds. He also hit 10 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Malachi Reeves scored 16 points, while Tyren Collins had 13 and Ahlante Askew and Josh Stewart each with nine.

Deshawn Corprew led Central Baptist with a game-high 21 points with Sage Borbon scoring 12 and Devin Foster and Jonas Carlisle each scoring 10.

Central Baptist hit 25 of 60 shots from the field and just 3 fo 14 from long range. CBC connected on 21 of 29 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles are back in action at 11 a.m. Thursday in an exhibition game at Baylor in Waco, Texas. JBU will then play Friday at 7 p.m. at Evangel (Mo.) in Springfield.