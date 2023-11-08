JBU men’s Carballo takes league top honor

John Brown University senior Oscar Carballo was named the Sooner Athletic Conference's Player of the Year, while six other Golden Eagles landed on the first and second teams as the All-Conference team were announced on Friday (Nov. 3) afternoon by the conference office.

Carballo collects his first-career Player of the Year honors and was named to the first team for the fourth time in his career. He also previously was honored as the league's Freshman of the Year back in 2019.

The Golden Eagles tied a program record with eight SAC victories on the season and finished second in the league table entering the postseason, its highest finish since capturing the 2019 regular season title.

Junior Alejandro Ramirez and senior Matej Urbanija joined Carballo on the first team, while senior Erick Diaz, senior Alonso Arrieta, junior Tomas Perrachon and sophomore Steven Cisneros were named to the league's second team – the first selection of each of the four.

Carballo was twice-named the Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week this season, and finished as the league's leading scorer with 34 points in 16 matches. His 12 assists and 11 goals ranked second and third among conference strikers, respectively, as the Golden Eagle captain accumulated a pair of two-goal braces. He netted at least a goal in nine matches this season, earning game-winning goals against Jamestown (N.D.) and Oklahoma Panhandle State.

Carballo had 55 goals, 40 assists and 150 points in his career.

Ramirez has enjoyed a career year in 2023, as the John Brown striker finishes as one of only six Sooner Athletic attackers to finish with double-digit goals. With 10 goals and five assists (25 points), he has set new single-season career marks in goals and points, and will surpass his previous career-high of 35 shots. Alongside netting a pair of game-winning goals against Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Central Christian (Kan.), Ramirez scored in five games, including a four-goal outburst in John Brown's 6-4 win at Oklahoma City. He also tallied two other two-goal braces while seeing action in all 16 matches.

The honor was the first of Ramirez's career.

Urbanija returned strong after an early season injury, and started eight of the 12 matches he appeared in on the John Brown back line. Back healthy, the Golden Eagle conceded 1.42 goals-against per match, lower than its 1.50 goals-against mark in matches Urbanija wasn't available. The previous two-time All-Conference second team selection averaged 70 minutes per night and helped the team post three clean sheets while he was in action.

Diaz finished the regular season appearing in all 16 matches, while posting six goals and 11 assists (23 points). His 11 assists finished third-most in the Sooner Athletic, while the shot machine produced 50 attempts on the year, tied for second-most in the league. Diaz scored once in six contests, but netted a team-leading four game winners against Friends (Kan.), Science & Arts (Okla.), Oklahoma City and Texas Wesleyan. Three times Diaz passed out two assists in a single match, including at No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Arrieta started 15 matches in the midfield for John Brown this season, and appeared in all 16 matches while accumulating nearly 1,200 minutes on the pitch for an average of 74 minutes per night. He racked up seven assists on the season, including a two-assists performance in John Browns' 5-0 win over Jamestown (N.D.).

Perrachon and Cisneros both started all 16 matches and assisted in the Golden Eagle defensive effort which allowed just 1.44 goals-against per match. The duo posted the most minutes on the team – Perrachon with 1,337 and Cisneros with 1,293 – and led the team to five clean sheets on the season. Perrachon dished out two assists in John Brown's win at Texas Wesleyan, while Cisneros scored a pair of goals, including his first-career strike at Science & Arts (Okla.), and added three assists (7 points).