JBU men’s soccer falls in opening round

Despite racking up a 27-6 shooting advantage the second-seeded John Brown University men's soccer team couldn't find the scoreboard and dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to seventh-seeded Oklahoma City on Friday (Nov. 3) afternoon at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinal round.

Keita Kishino's fourth of the season from Ryan Moon in the 32nd minute stood as the game-winner.

The Golden Eagles (11-6-0) close the season suffering through its third shutout of the season as OCU's Danilo Vilani recorded six saves in his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Just before halftime, John Brown nearly leveled the match at one apiece, but senior Oscar Carballo's 20-yard blast rang the crossbar behind Vilani, but stayed out, leaving the hosts with more questions than answers.

JBU out-shot Oklahoma City (8-7-3) by a 17-1 margin in the second half, but 14 of 17 chances were off frame. Sophomore Marco Brizuela also nearly tied the game again in the 79th minute when Vilani mishandled a cross, but a defender was in perfect position to reject the assured goal from out of harm's way.

Carballo led all players with eight shot attempts, while senior Jacob Zamarron added five. Senior Sebastian Varela closed out his collegiate career absorbing his first setback of the season, falling to 3-1-0 on the season.

John Brown finished the 2023 campaign 8-1-0 in league play, tying a program record for most SAC wins in a single season.