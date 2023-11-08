JBU volleyball falls to MACU in five sets

The Golden Eagles fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set, but Mid-America Christian (Okla.) outlasted the John Brown University volleyball team in a five-set thriller (22-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 7-15) on Friday (Nov. 3) evening inside Bill George Arena.

After seven ties and two lead changes in the must-win third set, John Brown never trailed in the fourth set.

MACU jumped ahead 5-0 early in the fifth and never looked back as the Evangels captured the third seed over JBU in next week's Sooner Athletic tournament with the win.

The Golden Eagles (21-10, 14-6 Sooner Athletic) earned the fourth seed and hosted Oklahoma City on Tuesday at Bill George Arena. Results were not available at presstime.

"While the end result of the match wasn't what we had hoped for, I'm extremely proud of our team for the grittiness and perseverance they showed in coming back," said head coach Ken Carver on the match against MACU. "As good as our first ball contact was last night against USAO, we struggled against the top serving team in the conference to find the passing and offensive rhythm we typically aim for.

"Our setters had to work extra hard to get balls up into a hittable window and then our attackers were then forced to attack against a well-formed block and set defense. While we didn't get the win this evening, our team has worked hard this entire season and has earned a well-deserved opportunity to host a quarterfinal round match in the postseason."

Six different Evangels recorded multiple service aces as the hosts racked up 15 as the Golden Eagles struggled to keep up in serve-receive. The Golden Eagles held advantages in nearly every other stat category.

Sophomore Emma-Kate Schaefer terminated nine times (9-1-18), while junior Erin Mullins also added nine kills (9-3-27). While the offense struggled early, the hosts eventually would go on to out-hit MACU with a .174 (45-16-167) efficiency, with John Brown hitting its stride in the third at a .273 clip.

Freshman Sara Welch passed out 19 assists, while junior Emma DeSanti added 11 helpers and nine digs.

On defense, Mullins dominated the front row, piling up eight block-assists. In the back, junior Julie Milligan finished the evening with 26 digs, while senior Brittney Ware added 10 scoops.

Sawyer Franz ripped a game-high 24 kills (24-11-58) on nearly 60 swings. Ludmilla Souza assisted on 31 of the Evangels' 64 terminations. The visitors used a .474 mark in the fifth set to finish at .170 (64-31-194).

JBU 3, USAO 1

Junior Erin Mullins set a new single-match program record by hitting .867, terminating a match-high 14 times, five Golden Eagles hit better than .250 and the hosts doubled up the opposition with 10 service aces as the John Brown University volleyball team defeated Science and Arts (Okla.) 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15) on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Mullins turned in a practically unstoppable performance, as the middle hitter went off for a career-high 14 terminations on an incredible 15 swings (.867), setting a new single-match program record. Joining her was fellow middle, junior Taylor Golmen, with 11 kills on 24 swings (.417). Senior Savanna Riney also chipped in with 11 terminations, while sophomore Madeline Nolan and senior Delaney Barnes each contributed seven kills. All five attackers hit over. 250 as John Brown capped off a .287 effort (59-18-143) while hitting .333 in the three sets won.

"Tonight was a great overall performance and, with the exception of the third set, we did a very good job in terminating swings for points" head coach Ken Carver noted. "Our first-ball contact was consistent, and that was evident by the amount of times we were able to set our middle attackers. Erin and Taylor both had monster games and all three setters did a good job in knowing when to feed our middles and when to move the ball around to our other attackers.

"While we made more serving errors than I would've preferred, in the end, they were offset by our 10 aces on the night. I was really proud of our back row defense and how they read USAO's attackers when they attempted to put balls into the deep corners while making a number of hustle plays to keep rallies alive that ultimately end up as points for our team."

Junior Julie Milligan, who was honored in the pregame for surpassing 1,000 career digs, produced a career-high 35 scoops in the back row, marking the third time this season over the 30-dig mark. She also added four of John Brown's ten aces from the service line. Senior Morgan Fincham and freshman Sara Welch each passed out 23 assists, as Welch set a new career-high mark.

In the front row, John Brown received six blocks from Mullins – two solo – while Barnes and Riney each threw up a pair of rejections. The Drovers were limited to a .199 (43-14-146) efficiency on the match, which improved after a difficult start.