JBU women’s basketball team wins season-opener

McPHERSON, Kan. -- Senior Natalie Smith poured in a game-high six triples and the John Brown women's basketball team out-rebounded host McPherson (Kan.) by a 31-24 margin as the the Golden Eagles defeated the Bulldogs, 67-47, to open the 2023-24 season on Friday (Nov. 3) night in the McPherson Classic inside the Sport Center.

All of Smith's game-high 18 points came from behind the arc (6-of-12), and she added five assists and a pair of rebounds as the Golden Eagles used a lopsided 15-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to open a six-point lead at the intermission.

The Bulldogs (0-1) couldn't get closer than eight points after committing nine turnovers in the third quarter alone, as the visitors made McPherson pay for its 22 turnover by scoring 24 points off the miscues.

Senior Bella Irlenborn drained a triple in the fourth and added another bucket, while freshman Abbey Sanders pulled down three fourth-quarter rebounds as the Golden Eagles ran away in the team's first-ever meeting in program history.

Junior Emily Sanders scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting while adding a 4-of-4 night at the line to accompany four boards. Irlenborn hit 4-of-5 overall from the floor to finish with 12 points and six rebounds. Junior Graci Harris rounded out JBU's four double-digit scorers with 11 points and five rebounds.

Abbey Sanders had a nice collegiate debut, scoring four points to join four rebounds and four assists.

John Brown ended the evening shooting 43 percent (24-of-56) from the floor, but connected on 11-of-30 triples attempted (37 percent). The Bulldogs were limited to 39 percent efficiency from the field (16-of-41) and hit just four triples. The hosts were unable to overcome a negative eight turnover margin and a negative seven rebounding disadvantage.

Madelyn Hankins led McPherson with 12 points. Matisyn Moses also scored 10 in the loss.

Briar Cliff 81, JBU 56

The Chargers outscored the Golden Eagles 21-8 in the first quarter and rolled to a victory over the Golden Eagles on Saturday in the final day of the McPherson Classic.

No. 12-ranked Briar Cliff outscored JBU 22-15 in the second quarter to take a 43-23 lead at halftime.

The Chargers (2-0) led 61-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Briar Cliff hit 31 of 65 shots from the field, including 12 of 30 from behind the 3-point line.

Four Chargers scored in double figures led by Mallie McNair, who had 21 points. Grace Flannagan had 15 points, while Konnor Sudmann scored 14 and Kennedy Benne had 13 points.

John Brown hit 19 of 48 from the field and 9 of 25 from long range.

Emily Sanders led the Golden Eagles with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Abbey Sanders had 13 points off the bench.

Graci Harris and Natalie Smith each scored nine points.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. Friday against Evangel in the Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic in Oklahoma City.

JBU will then play Bellevue (Neb.) on Saturday at noon.