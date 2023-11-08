Kansas, Colcord win; advance to playoffs

Kansas (Okla.) defeated Westville (Okla.) 48-20 on Friday in the Comets' final regular season game.

Seneca Steele completed 10 of 11 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns for the Comets (8-2). Steele also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Paul new rushed for 150 yards and went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark. New also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Max Noe caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Ty Rollman had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Zack Adams rushed for a touchdown.

The Comets now head to Pawhuska (6-4) for the opening round of the Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs.

Colcord 58, Afton 7

Colcord clinched a second-straight undefeated District A-6 championship with a win against Afton on Friday.

The Hornets (9-1) host Pocola (7-3) this week in the openind round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

Wilson-Henryetta 36, Watts 14

The Engineers' season ended with a loss to Wilson-Henryetta.

Watts finishes 4-6, 3-4 in District C-3.

Copan 72, Oaks 40

The Warriors wrapped up their season with a loss to Copan.

Oaks finishes the year 3-7, 2-5 in District C-3.