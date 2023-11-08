Representative Robin Lundstrum presented 2023 Statesman Award

LITTLE ROCK -- On Monday, Family Council Action Committee presented Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-Elm Springs), with the group's 2023 Statesman Award.

Representative Lundstrum received the award for earning an A on the 2023 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 94th General Assembly on the 25 bills scored in the report card. Charisse Dean, of the Family Council Action Committee, presented the award to Lundstrum.

"Legislators cast hundreds of votes at the State Capitol," said Dean, "and their hard work, good votes and dedication to Christian family values often go unseen. We selected votes on key bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. Representative Lundstrum's votes on those bills reflect those values. That is why we are pleased to present Representative Robin Lundstrum with the 2023 Statesman Award."