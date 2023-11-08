Temporary street closures announced for Sager Creek Drive Rebuild Project

To ensure the successful execution of the Sager Creek Drive Rebuild Project, the city of Siloam Springs has scheduled intermittent street closures over the next nine months, which began Monday, Nov. 6.

During the construction period, Sager Creek Drive, spanning from Hico to Lincoln, will be subject to periodic closures as necessary. In addition, intermittent closures will affect Mockingbird Lane, Meadowlark Lane, Whippoorwill Lane and Hummingbird Lane at their respective intersections with Sager Creek Drive, according to a news release from Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city.

The project is set to enhance the quality of road infrastructure and ensure a safer and more efficient travel experience for the community.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and urges all residents and commuters to plan alternative routes in advance. The city is committed to ensuring minimal disruption and appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those impacted by this temporary measure.