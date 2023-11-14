Song named 2023-24 CCCU Presidential Fellow

The Council for Christian Colleges and Universities announced that Ted Song, Ph.D., chief diversity officer at JBU, has been selected as one of the first three presidential fellows.

The Presidential Fellowship Program is a new, yearlong fellowship to prepare leaders to answer the call to the Christian college presidency. Each year, the council will select one to three individuals for the fellowship who currently serve or have previously served as council commissioners and who demonstrate exceptional strength of character, competence and leadership potential.

The two other fellows selected are Keith Hall, Ph.D., Azusa Pacific University; and Sarah Visser, Ph.D., Calvin University.

Song is associate professor of electrical engineering, chief diversity officer and chief innovation officer at John Brown University. He also serves as vice president of the Christian Engineering Society and chairman of the council's Diversity and Inclusion Commission.