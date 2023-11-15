JBU men fall at Evangel, hang tough at Baylor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Freshman Ahlante Askew showed out in his homecoming return by scoring a team-leading 21 points but the John Brown men's basketball team couldn't overcome a one-possession game with under five to play as the Golden Eagles absorbed their first loss of the season, 83-73, at Evangel (Mo.) on Friday, Nov. 10, inside the Ashcroft Center.

Askew, a native of Republic, Mo., just outside of Springfield, Mo., finished the evening with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds as the freshman shot 6 of 12 from the floor and went a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe. Sophomore Malachi Reeves was the only other Golden Eagle in double-figure scoring, ending with 13 points and four rebounds.

While the first half was riddled with 10 ties and 10 lead changes, John Brown (2-1) pieced together a 14-5 run midway through the second half to turn an 11-point deficit (61-50) into a one-possession game, 66-64, with 5:37 left in the contest.

Askew scored nine of his points during the run, including a triple to cap off the rally. The JBU offense then fell into a 2-of-9 drought down the stretch, saved only by a pair of final-minute triples from Reeves as the Valor (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.

Evangel out-rebounded John Brown, 44-32, and limited the visitors to nine offensive rebounds and just two second-chance points.

"We played hard and did a lot of things well. It just wasn't enough to beat Evangel tonight," head coach Jason Beschta said. "We came in locked in early and ready to play, which says a lot about our team since it would have been easy to play flat after our game yesterday. It was a battle throughout but the run that Evangel went on to start the second half was just something we were never quite able to overcome.

"I thought we worked for a lot of good shots that just didn't go down tonight. Evangel is so tough to guard with their motion and they play very physical to make you earn anything you get. They are going to be a tough team to beat this year. I will go to battle with our guys any day though. We believe in each other, we work so hard and we are committed to the right things, so I expect us to learn what we can from this and continue to get better each day."

Manrique Alvarado's 21 points led the Valor offensively. Josh Pritchett contributed a 10-of-12 effort from the free-throw line to chip in 20 points to accompany eight assists.

Baylor 96, John Brown 70

The Golden Eagles dropped an exhibition game against 20th-ranked Baylor on Thursday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The game counted as a regular game for the Bears but will not count toward JBU's overall record.

John Brown played scrappy against Baylor, trailing 47-34 at halftime and pulling within 52-43 on a 3-point shot by Malachi Reeves shortly into the second half.

Langston Love finished with 20 points to lead Baylor, while RayJ Dennis had 16, Jayden Nunn 15 and Yves Missi 10.

John Brown coach Jason Beschta, who was a graduate assistant at Baylor from 2003-2004, told BaylorBears.com he was grateful to Baylor coach Scott Drew "for just giving us this opportunity because it means a lot, not just to players but to us."

Drew Miller led JBU with 19 points, while Reeves had 17 and went a perfect 7 of 7 from the field.

"We get to get in here and play against a big-time, a top-20 team," Beschta said to BaylorBears.com. "That's a dream for anybody that's going to play college basketball. You want to see how you do in this kind of environment."

Up next

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Friday (Nov. 17) as the Golden Eagles head to the Sunshine State for a pair of contests to close out the nonconference season. JBU will take on No. 25 Florida College first at 6 p.m. Friday in Temple Terrace inside the Conn Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles will face Webber International (Fla.) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Winter Haven (Fla.) Health Center.