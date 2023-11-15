Kansas football wins at Pawhuska

The Kansas Comets football team won a back and forth game Friday 28-24 at Pawhuska, Okla., to keep their season alive in a Class 2A playoff game.

Seneca Steele scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to turn a 24-22 deficit into a 28-24 lead and eventually the final score.

"It wasn't pretty but we'll take it," said Kansas coach Warren Kirk. "You'll take a playoff win anyway you can to keep the season going. Our kids are so tough, gritty and will compete until the end."

Steele passed for 145 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and a score.

Paul New rushed for 106 yards, while Zach majors had 80 yards rushing and 75 yards receiving.

Kansas took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a Steele touchdown pass to Max Noe.

Pawhuska led 8-7 after JoJo Hendren rushed for a 59-yard score and the two-point conversion.

Pawhuska went up 16-7 after an 85-yard touchdown pass from Canyon Hindmon to Lane Kyler and the two-point conversion was good.

Kansas calwed back within 16-14 with a 65-yard TD pass from Max Noe to Zack Adams.

The Comets pulled ahead 22-16 on a six-yard touchdown run from Logan Chewy in the fourth quarer.

Hindmon hit Traven Richardson for a 31-yard touchdown pass and the two-point conversion was good as Pawhuska took a 24-22 lead in the fourth to set up the game-winning score for Kansas (9-2).

The Comets travel this Friday to Idabel (10-0), which defeated Henryetta 28-14 last week.

Colcord 50, Pocola 20

Colcord defeated Pocola 50-20 on Friday, Nov. 10, to advance to the next round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

The Hornets (10-1) host Woodland at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.