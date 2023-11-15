Lady Panthers win season opener

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team opened up the 2023-24 season Friday with a 79-27 victory at eStem in Little Rock.

Siloam Springs knocked down 13 3-point shots, including 12 in the first half, rolling out to a big league on the Lady Mets.

"I think it was a step in the right direciton, at least a sign of some growth from a team that's very young," said coach Beau Tillery. "Our starting lineup was freshman, freshman, sophomore, junior senior. We look at them as our kids but when you hear it announced it's a different deal."

The Lady Panthers hit eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 36-3 after the first quarter. Siloam SPrings led 55-11 at halftime and 73-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Freshman Morgan Jones hit five 3-pointers overall and led the team with 23 points. Senior Emily Keehn had 19 points, while Jasmin Labitad hit a few treys and finished with 15 points.

Freshman Erika Ellis had three points and 14 rebounds. Kaidence Prendergast, Kenlee Moore and Cenzie Johnson each had four points, while Callie May, Keelyn Seagraves and Emily Sears each had two points.

"A lot of growth for them," Tillery said. "Ten of those girls were making their first varsity trip. We have a lot tougher competition and days ahead. It's not going to be easy. It was good to see them do what they were supposed to do."

Simya White led eStem with 9 points.

Siloam Springs was back in action Tuesday night at Prairie Grove. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Providence Academy on Friday at Panther Activity Center.