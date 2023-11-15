Panthers fall to Wolverines in benefit game

Bentonville West defeated the Siloam Springs boys basketball team 70-38 in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game Thursday, Nov. 9, at Panther Arena.

The game was played at the old Siloam Springs gym because of construction inside Panther Activity Center.

The Wolverines raced out to a 19-8 lead and led 43-16 at halftime.

Bentonville West led 65-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Cooper Moore led West with 16, Zahir James 15, Landon Price 14.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Silas Tugwell, A.J. Moore, Jayden Hooton and Dylan Dunn each had five points and Stewart Schwaninger three points.

The Panthers were scheduled to open their season at Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action at home Friday against Providence Academy.