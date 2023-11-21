Around Town

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will host its monthly program on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Jones building in Camp Siloam.

The program will be "Daisies and Dudes" (Dukes), a concert of delightful dulcimer Ozark dulcimer Christmas music. Also Nancy Netherton will accompany all widows in a carol sing. There will be door prizes. Also , bring a gift from your home, wrap it, and exchange it for you ! Widows bring pot luck food.

For questions call Ann Masterson @ 479 – 531 – 9791 or Coralie Sawyer @ 479 - 524 – 0060 or 479 – 524 – 8279.

Holiday Diorama Contest

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first Holiday Diorama Contest. Entries can be submitted from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and must be received by Dec. 1 at the Parks and Recreation office located at 400 W. University St.

In order to participate, people must include their name and phone number placed at the back or bottom of the diorama. The holiday dioramas will be displayed throughout December in one of the large illuminated windows at the Parks and Recreation office.

Members of the public are invited to view the displays and vote for their favorite via a QR code The winner will be announced Dec. 27. No vulgar or offensive content will be displayed. All unclaimed dioramas will be discarded after Jan. 19.

Flint and Steele Trail Run

The Flint and Steele Trail Run benefiting the Mission 19:14 Camper Scholarship Fund will be held at 7 a.m. Dec. 2 at New Life Ranch. The run spans diverse trails over the 1,000 acres on New Life Ranch.

There will be 5K, 10K and 20K race options as well as a One Mile Fun Run following the main races. For more information please visit https://newliferanch.com/flint-and-steel-run/.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need.

They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools.

All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners.

Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997

U.S. 412 East. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Library bookstore seeks volunteers

The bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library seeks volunteers to work in the store operated by the Friends of the Library organization.

Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week.

For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Christmas selection at library bookstore

The bookstore at the library is now featuring a large and varied selection of Christmas books in nice condition with most priced under $2.

The bookstore, located inside the Siloam Springs Public Library, is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. All proceeds from the store benefit the library, especially children's programming. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are always welcomed.

Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees.

For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital auxiliary seeking volunteers

The Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC, and Labor and Deliver Department.

The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week.

Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at (479) 957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed at senior center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete.

Call (479) 524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information, contact Marla or Laura at (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity and Wellness Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. Anyone who is interested in dominoes or cards, can call and get their name on the list and center staff will arrange play times.

The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page by searching for the Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m.

Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes for which tickets can be purchased, including raffles and 50/50 drawings.

The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale.

Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey located on the Fire Department page of the city's website at www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Charlie at (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available.

For more information, contact (479) 373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more.

The store is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price.

The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter.

The group is also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St.

Call (79) 238-3612 for more information.