Arrests and citations

Nov. 13

Brandon Allen Dillard, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kurtis Jack Tatton, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Trystan Oaks Spears-Thomas, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kevin Ray Bell, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Kevin Michael Summers, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 14

Josue Elias Urena, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Taylor Jace Bailey, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Sandra Micelle Bonilla, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Phillip Ray Harper, 40, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Thomas Fowler, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 15

Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Krayton Grant Holt, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Machelle Marie Hattenhauer, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Amanda Mckinsey Morrison, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Erick Suaste, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 16

Skyler Andrew Towery, 19, cited in connection with noise.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Nov. 17

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Sierra Monique Bobak, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; interference with emergency communications - second degree.

Carlos Alvarado, 27, arrested in connection with public information -- drinking in public.

Rubby Irene Shipley, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Nov. 18

Edgar Rosendo Tux Xio, 21, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the first degree; assault - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Evaughn Caroline Pratt, 25, Washington County Sheriff's Office probation violation warrant.

Eric Ricardo Favela, 33, arrested in connection with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Morgan, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

John Curtis Gregory, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Rae Swieter, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine).

Mario Pophomo, 43, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Nov. 19

Steven Darrell Ingram, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.