Benton County Assessor offices lose power

The offices of the Benton County Assessor shut down on Monday, Nov. 20, due to losses of power and internet but reopened on Tuesday.

According to multiple press releases from Benton County Communications Director Melody Kwok, lightning hit the main transformer at the main Benton County Rogers office, which caused the power and internet to go out there and at the other offices of the Assessor and Collector throughout the county.

Also affected by the lightning strike were the Benton County Satellite and Archives offices, Kwok said. County officials will send updates as they come in, Kwok said.

Offices affected were:

County Clerk's office located at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville.

County Clerk's office located at 707 S. Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs.

DMV office located at 2401 SW D St, Suite 3 in Bentonville.

DMV office located at 310 Maple St. in Decatur.

DMV office located at 901 1st Ave. SW in Gravette.

UPDATE

At approximately 4:15 p.m., power was restored to the offices, according to a text from Kwok. Benton County's IT department is assessing the damage to the server.

Kwok went on to say that the offices are unable to open without servers and will know later on in the evening if the offices can reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

UPDATE

As of Tuesday, Nov. 21, Benton County offices are open for business, according to Kwok. Power has been restored, and the servers are back online. The offices also resumed regular business hours. Satellite offices are also open for business during regular business hours.