Blackhawks overwhelm Panthers at Lincoln Turkey Classic

LINCOLN -- Pea Ridge went on a 10-0 run to close the first quarter and never looked back in a 67-41 victory over the Siloam Springs boys basketball team Monday in the Lincoln Turkey Classic at the Wolves Den on the campus of Lincoln High School.

Siloam Springs led Pea Ridge 9-8 midway through the first quarter after a 3-pointer from Stewart Schwaninger, but the Blackhawks scored the next 10 to take an 18-9 lead after one.

Pea Ridge increased its lead to 33-20 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 24-12 in the third quarter to pull ahead 57-32 going into the fourth.

"I thought we kind of got our legs under us in that second quarter," Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd said. "We were able to dictate the tempo. I thought our guys did a good job defensively of pressuring and creating some turnovers that led to easy baskets."

The loss was the first of the season for Siloam Springs, which won its season-opener at Prairie Grove and then beat Providence Academy last Friday in its home opener.

"Trent does a real good job, and he's got a really talented group," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Pea Ridge is one of the better teams we've played, and they showed they're a little ahead of us today, for sure. We've got to hit shots. We've got to be a lot better defensively, but they showed us something we need to see, and that's going to help us down the road. They showed us things we're going to see in conference every night -- the athleticism, the speed of the game, the strength, being able to get a rebound without blocking out. We're going to learn those things. So it was good for us. It's early season basketball. That's a great team for us to play. "

Skye Davenport led four Pea Ridge players in double figures with 17 points, while Anthoni Ayala had 13, Ben Wheeler 12 and Zion Whitmore 11.

"Coach Stewart always does such a great job in that 3-2 zone (defense)," Loyd said. "He can really slow you down some. I thought our guys did a good job of making some adjustments and getting the ball into the middle of the high post area, and then we created some easy looks for ourselves."

Nathan Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Evan Allen had 12 and Crew Webb six. Cayden Hansen, Dylan Dunn and Jayden Hooton each had two, and A.J. Moore had one.

Siloam Springs 60, Providence Academy 48

Siloam Springs picked up a win Friday, Nov. 17, in its home opener against Providence Academy.

The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter, and the Panthers pulled ahead 26-21 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Providence Academy 19-13 in the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead entering the fourth.

Nate Hawbaker scored 18 points to lead the Panthers after missing the first game of the season, while Evan Allen had 11, A.J. Moore nine, Stewart Schwaninger five, Crew Webb three, Cayden Hansen and Jayden Hooton each with two.

Justice Chessir led Providence with 15 points.

Siloam Springs 62, Prairie Grove 27

The Panthers took an early lead and rolled to a nonconference victory at Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Siloam Springs led 14-7 after the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 18-4 in the third period to lead 51-24 going into the fourth.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Silas Tugwell had nine and Cayden Hansen eight. A.J. Moore, Eli Mann and Crew Webb each scored six, Jayden Hooton five, Stewart Schwaninger four, Dylan Dunn three and Max Carter two.

Cole McGarrah and Alex Abshier each had six for Prairie Grove (1-1).

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Lincoln on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the last day of the Lincoln Turkey Classic. Results were not available at press time.

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday, Nov. 28, at home against Springdale Har-Ber.