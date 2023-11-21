Chamber Choir seeks funds for NYC trip

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs Chamber Choir has received an exclusive invitation to perform at New York City's esteemed Carnegie Hall this upcoming spring. The parents of the students have launched a fundraising campaign to ensure that every member of the choir has the opportunity to participate.

With each student's trip estimated at approximately $2,000, the goal of the campaign is to raise a total of $60,000, catering to the needs of the 30 students expected to attend. The parents emphasize the importance of community support, with every contribution, no matter how small, making a significant impact.

Julianna Tufts, the choir director, expressed her excitement about the invitation and highlighted the unique educational opportunity it presents. Under the guidance of Dr. Jeffrey Murdock, the students will perform the Mozart Requiem alongside choirs from across the nation. Murdock, known for his contributions to music education, personally extended the invitation to the Siloam Springs Chamber Choir.

Apart from the Carnegie Hall performance, the students will have the chance to explore New York City's cultural offerings, including attending a Broadway show and visiting museums. The trip is scheduled to coincide with the initial days of Spring Break, promising a memorable and enriching experience for all involved, organizers said.

The fundraising campaign aims to foster a sense of unity and shared commitment within the community, ensuring that these students can cherish the memories of this opportunity for years to come, organizers said.

Donations can be made via check. Please make checks payable to SSHS Choir and add "Chamber Choir" in the memo section. Mail the checks to: SSHS, 700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.