Colcord loses in final seconds; Kansas also falls

Woodland (Okla.) scored with 11 seconds left to defeat Colcord (Okla.) 28-24 on Friday, Nov. 17, at Hornet Stadium in Colcord.

Woodland's Trey Bennett rushed for a two-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left to put the Cougars in front.

Colcord had one last chance as Jackston Still completed a 50-yard pass to Gabe Winfield, but Winfield was stopped at the 15-yard line.

"Very tough loss. Came up one play short," said first-year Colcord coach Ryan Keenom. "Woodland has a dang good football team, and that was one heck of a football game."

Bennett threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Woodland (11-1), which advances to this week's Class A quarterfinals against Dibble.

The loss ends the Hornets' season at 10-2 overall after a second consecutive A-7 district title.

"I'm very proud of our team and the season we had," Keenom said. "Our senior class has left their mark on Colcord football, and I appreciate everything they have done for it. Gabe Winfield, Treyden Larmon, Reed Williams, Tony Perez, Tate Thomas, Tanner Revas and Hank Denny will be missed. The program is in a great place, thanks in large part to those seniors. Moving forward, we will return seven starters on both sides of the ball next year and will look to continue to build on the success Colcord football has had the last 25 years."

Idabel 42, Kansas 28

Kansas (Okla.) led 28-27 going into the fourth quarter, but Idabel (Okla.) scored the last 15 points to win a Class 2A playoff home game.

The Comets' season ends at 9-3 overall, while Idabel improved to 11-0 and will play at Millwood this Friday.