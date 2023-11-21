North water tower’s restoration complete





The recent completion of the North Water Tower's restoration marks a significant milestone for the city. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk expressed excitement about the successful repainting, aligning the tower's appearance with two other water towers in the area. Work began post-Labor Day and concluded in early November.

"For those who have lived here for a length of time, they remember seeing this brown-colored tower on top," Steve recalled. "We even shut off the lights at night because it was getting really faded. The clear coat started to peel off; it was looking bad."

The meticulous restoration involved enclosing the tower with protective curtains to facilitate sandblasting of the old paint without affecting nearby residences. Crews then rolled on the new paint, integrating the city's logo and name with large stencils.

"I'm glad to see it's finally finished," Gorszczyk said. "Now people see it and they go, 'Wow, did they get a new tower? What is that thing?' I'm pretty proud of it."

The North Water Tower, holding 1.5 million gallons of water and standing approximately 165 feet tall, now stands uniform with its counterparts, further enhancing the city's skyline. Steve praised Dixie Painting for its expertise and efficient handling of the project.

"I have to give credit to Dixie Painting," Gorszczyk said. "They got it done in a short period of time. The weather cooperated beautifully; they came in, knew exactly what they needed to do, got it done, and they were out of here."

This restoration project not only revitalizes the tower's appearance but also underscores the city's commitment to preserving its infrastructure.



