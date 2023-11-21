Driving out of town or across town: Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time

The Siloam Springs Police Department and The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are working with the Siloam Springs Police Department to ensure you stay safe on the roads throughout the holiday weekend.

Whether you're driving out of town or just across town to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, remember that more drivers will be on the roads than usual. More vehicles on the roads increase the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash.

During this kickoff to the holiday season, it's more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety with this essential reminder: Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2021 (6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29), there were 361 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation, and half (50%) were unrestrained.

Not wearing a seat belt proved to be deadly at any time of the day during the holiday weekend: 52% of those killed in nighttime crashes were unbuckled, and 46% of those killed in daytime crashes also were unbuckled. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is the start of a special time of year for many people," said Capt. Derek Spicer. "No matter how long or short your drive, it's critical that drivers and passengers Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car -- and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too," he said.

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.