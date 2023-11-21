Eckenroth earns All-America honors at nationals meet

FORT VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An absolutely blazing finish propelled freshman Cera Eckenroth across the finish line and into an All-America medal as she rewrote the record books yet again, this time in the NAIA National Championships meet on Friday (Nov. 17) morning at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

Joining Eckenroth at the championship meet was freshman Esmeralda Sandoval, who also handed in an incredible effort as the tandem were just the second and third Golden Eagle freshmen to ever compete in the nation's biggest race.

Eckenroth completed the NAIA's first-ever 6,000-meter championship in a time of 22:22, capturing 28th place, just 25 seconds off her personal record. This time however, it was among the nation's 331 most elite runners.

She also finished as the third-fastest freshman in the nation, trailing only Alina Boshchuk from Cumberlands (Ky.) and Texas Wesleyan's Hasnae Goulamzi.

After coming out of the chute strong sitting in 37th place, Eckenroth fell back 10 spots to 47th by the midway point of the race. Then, she turned it on, picking off competitors one by one.

By the end of the 4,000-meter mark, she had made up the 10 places lost over the previous 2,000 meters, and then passed another pair of runners heading into the final stage of the event.

In just the last 1,000 meters, Eckenroth rocketed past seven other runners and square into the All-America finish, bestowed upon the nation's top 30 runners. The effort cemented her in the Golden Eagle record book as the program's first-ever All-America finish by a freshman.

Sandoval finished in the top third of the melee, crossing the tape at 23:39, good enough for 106th place. After a strong start, the freshman rebounded by finishing strong, running a 3:51 in the final 1,000 meters – her fastest 1,000-meter effort in the final 2/3 of the race. After gutting through the chute, Sandoval improved 55 places over the remainder of the meet.