HEALTHY LIVING: The best ways to work off that turkey

You're expected to give thanks or give up your grandmother's apple pie recipe this time of year. Unfortunately, we also often give up our fitness plan in exchange for our favorite sides and other holiday indulgences.

So, enjoy a little guilt-free football and family time – maybe even a treat. However, after Thanksgiving, you can get back on track and lose the holiday weight by:

Committing to exercise – Studies indicate2 the average person gains between one and three pounds at Thanksgiving. And while weight is easy to gain, it's not easy to lose, is it? A piece of pumpkin pie alone is more than 300 calories, meaning it takes at least 30 minutes of cardio to burn it off. Some great ways to get your heart pumping are running, biking and swimming – and when it comes to losing weight, aim to do these exercises at least five days per week. Remember, exercise increases heart rate, burns calories and boosts metabolism.

Drinking more water – Water helps boost metabolism and digestion and flushes out toxins from the body, according to several studies. Studies show people who drink between one and two liters of water per day for several weeks experience reductions in weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference and body fat. This may be because drinking water helps you feel fuller longer, leading to consuming fewer calories. However, if you're having difficulty guzzling H2O, you can also boost your intake by consuming more fruits and vegetables.

Recalibrating your caloric intake – The Calorie Control Council says the average American scarfs down 3,000 calories and 150 grams of fat when they sit down to Thanksgiving dinner. Some eat as many as 4,500 calories. (Remember, the recommended intake is 2,000 calories for women and 2,500 for men daily). After the leftovers are gone, reduce your calorie intake and incorporate foods like lean protein, whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables. However, reducing calories doesn't mean skipping meals – it slows our metabolism and makes it harder to shed pounds. Instead, consider eating small meals every three to four hours (for a total of six per day).

Avoid stress eating – According to one survey, 76% of Americans experienced more stress during the holidays, sometimes leading to us binging unhealthy foods. To prevent this, find healthy outlets for anxiety, such as meditation, journaling, indulging in a favorite hobby or booking a spa day.

Staying accountable – Spend time with friends and family to celebrate your accomplishments. Host a healthy dinner party, go for a group hike or have a movie night with nutritious snacks. Including loved ones in your celebrations strengthens your relationships and reinforces the importance of your healthy habits. The International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found that having social support from friends and family can increase physical activity levels by up to 38%.

If you have concerns about your health, speak with your primary care provider. If you're looking for a physician, visit us online at NW-Physicians.com.