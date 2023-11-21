LETTER TO EDITOR: Revenge

Revenge

"This is what the Lord Almighty says: 'I will punish the Amalekites for what they did to Israel when they waylaid them as they came up from Egypt. Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.'" 1 Samuel 15:2-3 NIV.

According to the timeline graph in the NIV Study Bible, the Exodus began in 1446 B.C and Samuel was born in 1105 B.C. Therefore, the conflict between the Amalekites and Israel occurred about 340 years before the Lord Almighty punished the Amalekites by ordering Israel to slaughter all men, women, children, infants and all their animals.

Seems a little out of harmony with the moral sensibilities of most modern societies. But since, "there is no authority (rulers) except that which God has established," (Romans 13:1. NIV) both Amalek and Saul were established by God and so were Netanyahu and Hamas.

The horrendous slaughter of innocent men, women, children and babies of Jews on October 7 was straight out of God's Manual for human relations as is the indiscriminate and disproportional killing of innocent Palestinian men, women, children and babies by Israel in pursuit of Hamas.

These kinds of atrocities, as well as slavery and beating slaves, are standards of morality ordained by both God and Jesus in the Bible. See Matthew 5:17-18 and Luke 12:47-48

While there may be some American Christians who believe that slavery and genocide based on race or religion are immoral, most still believe God inspired the Bible and is inerrant or infallible.

"God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent." Numbers 23:19a KJV. Moses allegedly wrote the first five books of the Bible.

He must have forgotten he wrote these in Genesis 6:6-7, "And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart. And the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them."

These two passages represent one of many contradictions which prove the Bible is not without error and that God makes mistakes. Or maybe its many authors?

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs