Municipal Authority discusses casino lift station repairs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority discussed and took no action on the replacement of the lift station at the Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs during the town and municipal authority meetings on Monday, Nov. 20.

Engineer Cason LeBlanc, who has been providing engineering help to West Siloam Springs, said he had gotten the survey back the previous week so he could begin laying out and doing the things he needs to do to get the lift station repaired.

LeBlanc said he had a Zoom meeting planned for the following day to discuss pumping options with manufacturers. The lift station handles all the sewer flow from the town that gets pumped into Siloam Springs, LeBlanc said back in September.

"It's kind of a slow start," LeBlanc said. "But that's just how it is with getting surveyors and other people that you have to rely on to kind of get the ball rolling."

Mayor Rhonda Wise asked if the lift station was still operating, to which LeBlanc said yes. The backup plan was to have contractors ready to mobilize.

LeBlanc also said he was working with Water Clerk Sammie Jo Turney to find some grants to help pay for the project. The current proposal total for the lift station is $999,000.

Wise said since this was just an update, no action needed to be taken. LeBlanc asked how to handle the bill that he received from the surveyor. Wise told LeBlanc to get a purchase order number for the invoice for LeBlanc to give it to Waylon Chandler DPW.

The trustees for the town and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

Approving the meeting minutes for the town and municipal meetings on Oct. 16.

Hearing reports from Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Chandler; Town and Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp.

Approving town purchase orders for the month of October: General PO#'s G150-G213 in the amount of $118,278; EMS PO#'s E4-E5 in the amount of $46,234; Park PO#'s P9-P14 in the amount of $3,920 and Tribal PO#'s TR4-TR11 in the amount of $53,273.

Conducting a public hearing on the proposed annexation at 290 N. Mosley Road, Colcord, Okla. 74338.

Approving Ordinance 2023-11-01 concerning the annexation of the Jamie Smith property at 290 N. Moseley, Colcord, Okla. 74338.

Approving the emergency clause to make Ordinance 2023-11-01 effective immediately.

Approving Resolution TN-2023-11-01 concerning amending the budget for 2023-24 FY to allocate $44,963 from the general fund to hire a new police officer and keep three officers on per shift.

Approving Resolution TN-2023-11-02 regarding amending the budget for 2023-24 FY to purchase a police vehicle trade-in with a net expenditure of $18,080.

Approving the rezoning of 4974 Highway 412 Colcord, Okla., 74338, from commercial/residential to commercial/industrial.

Approving the business license for Moore Livestock Truck and Trailer at 4974 Highway 412, Colcord, Okla. 74338.

Approving paying down the police car lease through Arvest Bank.

Approving a $500 Christmas bonus for all full-time employees and $250 for all part-time employees to be issued on Nov. 29.

Approving a $150 Thanksgiving appreciation gift for all employees, full- and part-time to be issued on Nov. 21.

Approving the municipal authority purchase orders for the month of October: Water PO#'s W97-W131 in the amount of $63,328; Street PO#'s 542-566 in the amount of $14,369.

Taking no action on the sewer line extension from the proposed Macadoodles site to the existing sewer line located on Highway 59.

Approving a settlement claim for $25,000 from Oklahoma Paving and Chip Seal.

Approving October's water bill adjustments.