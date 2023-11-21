ON TAP
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU women^6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at JBU men^8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.
November 29
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
November 30
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Gentry^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^6:45 p.m.
December 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Huntsville^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Huntsville^7:30 p.m.
December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Langston at JBU women^2 p.m.
Langston at JBU men^4 p.m.
December 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA
December 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA
